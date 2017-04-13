WAVE 3 News Editorial - April 13, 2017: Give A Day Week of Service

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Volunteering is good for the soul and good for your neighborhood. Louisvillians set an unofficial world record last year with the Mayor's 5th annual Give a Day week of service with more than 175,000 volunteers and acts of compassion.

From painting and planting, to picking up litter in a timely spring cleaning, there is plenty to do.

This week's kickoff is Saturday and we encourage everyone to do something. Mentor, build, repair, collect, donate, rake, trim, sweep, power-wash, beautify, serve meals – whatever you feel moved to do, join in the fun.

Several projects still need volunteers. You can click on the "volunteer for an existing project" tab on the website mygiveaday.com to pick one. Or you can just pick something on your own and do it yourself or get a group of people to volunteer with you and make it your own project.

A big thank you to everyone who has participated the past five years in this pre-Derby kickoff event – and to all who will participate this year.

Every effort to make the community better makes us better.

