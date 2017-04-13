Henderson Co. school board says many big renovations on the way

The Henderson County Board of Education (WFIE)

Henderson County Schools have some big renovations on the way.

School board officials approved more than $1.7 million in capital projects at a work session this week.

The nickel tax money will go straight to funding various repairs.

Ten different schools will see improvements in things like a new set of bleachers, new sound systems, and more energy efficient units.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.