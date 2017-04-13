Henderson Co. school board says many big renovations on the way - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Henderson Co. school board says many big renovations on the way

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Henderson County Schools have some big renovations on the way. 

School board officials approved more than $1.7 million in capital projects at a work session this week.

The nickel tax money will go straight to funding various repairs.

Ten different schools will see improvements in things like a new set of bleachers, new sound systems, and more energy efficient units.

