Colts agree to terms with defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to contract terms with free-agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound Hankins spent the last four seasons with the New York Giants. He's the biggest name the Colts have signed this offseason.

Last year, Hankins had 43 tackles, three sacks and eight tackles for loss while forcing one fumble. He has started 41 of 52 career games and has 140 career tackles and 10 sacks in the NFL.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has spent most of his time trying to fix a defense that hasn't finished in the top half of the NFL rankings during any of coach Chuck Pagano's five seasons.

