Look for Connie Leonard in "Today's Woman" magazine

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News anchor Connie Leonard is being featured in Today's Woman magazine.

Connie will be recognized as one of the most admired women in local media in an upcoming issue.

The issue honors distinguished women in different career fields.

Look for it on newsstands soon.

Congratulations Connie!

