New Albany star Romeo Langford updates recruiting process

New Albany, Indiana (WAVE) - Romeo Langford told WAVE 3 Sports that has he talked with new Indiana University head coach Archie Miller.

"I talked to him for a brief second a couple of days ago on the phone and he was just talking about getting to know him and meeting face to face sometime soon," Langford told WAVE 3 Sports reporter Kendrick Haskins on Thursday.

Langford says he has not narrowed list.

"Everybody that's offered me so far, I haven't anybody above anybody yet," Langford said, adding, "I really don't know when I'm going to make my decision, but I would like to have my list cut by the end of the summer, going into my senior year."

New Albany head coach Jim Shannon says Langford understands the rare opportunity his star has to hold court with top coaches.

"He's very respectful," Shannon said. "He knows he's getting to meet with some of the greatest coaches in the country and while I think he appreciates that, he also is going to take his time and decide what is going to be the right school for him. His family is going to sit down with him and they're going to make that decision."

There is plenty of added benefit for New Albany.

"It's been wonderful for our school and for our coaches and other players to have such great coaches in our gymnasium," Shannon said.

