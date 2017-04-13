Rodents take over Spalding University ... in a good way

Spalding University hosted its 45th Running of the Rodents. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rodents were racing at Spalding University on Thursday. Yes, rodents.

Spalding hosted its 45th Annual Running of the Rodents.

The rodents raced made their way around a miniature track, created by Spalding alumna and former Rat Queen, Madonna Wilson.

"It's our unofficial kick off to the Kentucky Derby Season," Spalding President Tori Murden McClure said. "Rat Race happens then Derby happens, then commencement happens. Then we start it all over again."

The event was also included a Star Wars-themed parade and Rat Hat contest.

The Running of the Rodents was created in 1973 by professor Sister Julia Clare Fontaine, who came up with the idea to help students relieve stress during the "rat race" of finals week.

