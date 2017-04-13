Rodents take over Spalding University ... in a good way

Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
JCPS fired superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens on Thursday.More >>
JCPS fired superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens on Thursday.More >>
Witnesses were called to the stand and were questioned by attorneys from both sides.More >>
Witnesses were called to the stand and were questioned by attorneys from both sides.More >>
Spalding University hosted its 45th Running of the Rodents.More >>
Spalding University hosted its 45th Running of the Rodents.More >>
WAVE 3 News anchor Connie Leonard is being featured in Today's Woman Magazine.More >>
WAVE 3 News anchor Connie Leonard is being featured in Today's Woman Magazine.More >>