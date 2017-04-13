Owensboro officials discuss first budget draft

Owensboro has some big budget decisions to make this year.

Commissioners and city officials met for four hours discussing the first draft of that budget, which includes cuts, increases, and even dreaded taxes. The big topic was how to cut spending and increase those revenues.

City officials recommended an increase in property, occupational, and insurance taxes.

Three of the four commissioners voiced their concern over raising the insurance tax saying they would rather see the occupational tax take a larger increase to make up the difference. Mayor Tom Watson was not in favor of that idea.

Commissioner Larry Conder said this budget needs to be focused on the true needs of the community. He says public safety, police, fire, and dispatch, need to be the main concern as well as public works- infrastructure. He says it's the job of the city government to take care of those issues.

But it also comes down to bringing in as much as is going out.

"Our entire community is a great group of people," Commissioner Conder says, "They truly are and yes, this issue has been ignored as far as our revenue streams over an extended period of time and everyone got a little heated about it, but, at the end of the day, we will as a group, as a community, come together to do the right thing for a vast majority of the people," Conder says.

The proposed budget did include those needs adding extra money for public safety and infrastructure. Commissioners will meet again on the 24th to discuss the budget once again.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.