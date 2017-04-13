OMU coal elimination planned by 2023

Last month, Owensboro Municipal Utility board members voted to start stepping away from coal as an energy source in the next six years.

At a special meeting today, the City Utility Commission got a detailed analysis of the costs, risks and available options out there, to replace coal-fired energy.

There are four options under consideration and regardless of which they use, their goal is to move completely away from coal by 2023.

Its possible commissioners could vote on one of the options, at their meeting next Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.