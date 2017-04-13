California Chick-fil-A store seeks stolen cow costumes

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) - A California Chick-fil-A franchise is waiting for its cows to come home after thieves absconded with three mascot costumes from a storage shed earlier this week.
The shop posted news Tuesday on Facebook of the Sunday night theft from a store in the city of Folsom. The post pleaded with customers to help find the kidnapped cows.
James Daack, the store's hospitality director, said Thursday they just want the cows back with no questions asked.
"We're hoping that through us reaching out in numerous ways, that the people who took the cows will come to their senses and bring the cows back to us," he said. "We're hoping it's a prank."
The Chick-fil-A fast food chain based in Georgia specializes in chicken sandwiches. Its ads feature crafty yet spelling-challenged cows that urge customers to "Eat Mor Chikin."
Some commenters on Facebook called the theft "beefnapping" and said that stealing cows is called "rustling."
Folsom police are investigating. Police Sgt. Andrew Bates said he expects the cow costumes to turn up given the media attention.
"It's not like somebody can dress up for Halloween in that," he said, "and it's not money that someone can spend."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teethMore >>
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with MoscowMore >>
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with MoscowMore >>
With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the readyMore >>
With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the readyMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald TrumpMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald TrumpMore >>
President Donald Trump wants to offer a two-for-one deal on infrastructureMore >>
President Donald Trump wants to offer a two-for-one deal on infrastructureMore >>
A South Carolina woman who once lived in the former slave cabin that's now in the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture says she hopes people can learn from how black people lived in the pastMore >>
A South Carolina woman who once lived in the former slave cabin that's now in the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture says she hopes people can learn from how black people lived in the pastMore >>
The Trump administration is gambling that a new, unpredictable president armed with the ability to threaten military action gives the U.S. new leverage to end Syria's carnageMore >>
The Trump administration is gambling that a new, unpredictable president armed with the ability to threaten military action gives the U.S. new leverage to end Syria's carnageMore >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was "troubling" to watch video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flightMore >>
A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was "troubling" to watch video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flightMore >>
An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctorMore >>
An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctorMore >>