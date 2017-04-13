KKK flyers distributed around Covington

A man was caught on camera making his way around Covington, dropping off racist flyers in front yards.

The flyers read, "Save our land, join the Klan."

Wilma Stevens and Kenny Brown have lived in Covington near Woodburn at Linden for years. They said the area may be racially mixed, but no matter the skin color, people here are like family.

They're upset about the flyers that were dumped in their front yards.

A surveillance camera on one of the homes captured this man dropping the KKK recruitment packets.

"I woke up and they were on the porch. There's like seven, eight of them," resident Mary Jurauv said.

The zip-lock baggies contained a flyer, a marble and a message to call the Knights of the Ku Klux Clan.

"It is pretty messed up how people could go around neighborhoods spreading stuff like that.... hatred," Brown said.

Fox 19 NOW spoke with police who said the person seen distributing the flyers hasn't broken any laws, but they're keeping a close eye on the situation.

