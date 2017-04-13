Braun, Thames homer, Brews stop Reds' 4-game win string 5-1

By MARK SCHMETZERAssociated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Ryan Braun and Eric Thames homered, Jimmy Nelson turned in his second straight strong start and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped Cincinnati's four-game winning streak, knocking off the Reds 5-1 Thursday night.

At 5-5, the Brewers reached .500 for the first time since they were last April 15.

Nelson (1-0) gave up one run and five hits in seven innings, striking out five without a walk. Last week against the Cubs, he threw six solid innings.

Nelson also helped himself at the plate. After Manny Pina and Orlando Arcia singled to start the third, Nelson put down a sacrifice bunt that set up Jonathan Villar's run-scoring groundout and Thames' RBI single.

Bronson Arroyo (0-2), making his first start in Cincinnati since Sept. 28, 2013, allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings. Last weekend at St. Louis, the 40-year-old Arroyo was roughed up in his first appearance after missing 2 1/2 seasons with injuries.

