Hardin, KY man injured in 3-car crash in Calloway Co., KY

A Hardin, Kentucky man was injured Wednesday in a three-car crash in Calloway County.

On Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m., the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls about an injury accident with multiple vehicles at the intersection of US Hwy 641 and KY Hwy 80.

First responders arrived to find a three vehicle accident with one person injured.

Jeremy S. Thompson, 30, of Hardin, was traveling south on 641 when he failed to stop at the intersection of Hwy 80. Thompson’s vehicle struck the back of the vehicle driven by Emma G. Henry, 18, of Benton. Henry’s vehicle then struck the back of the vehicle driven by Vanessa D. Futrell, 40, of Benton.

Thompson’s vehicle then left the west side of the roadway and came to rest on the hillside.

Thompson was transported to the Murray Calloway County Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Emma Henry and Vanessa Futrell were not injured in the accident. All involved in the accident utilized seatbelts.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire Rescue and the Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service responded to the accident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.