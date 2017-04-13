Louisville judge reprimanded after courtroom joke

A Louisville judge has been reprimanded for playing a joke on an attorney in January.More >>
A Louisville judge has been reprimanded for playing a joke on an attorney in January.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Dao has another procedure scheduled to repair his front teeth that he lost, his attorney said.More >>
Dao has another procedure scheduled to repair his front teeth that he lost, his attorney said.More >>
High school students in Southern Indiana participated in drunk driving simulation exercises at Huber's Winery.More >>
High school students in Southern Indiana participated in drunk driving simulation exercises at Huber's Winery.More >>
JCPS fired superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens on Thursday.More >>
JCPS fired superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens on Thursday.More >>