Louisville judge reprimanded after courtroom joke

Judge Jennifer Leibson was reprimanded for playing a joke on an attorney. (Source: Jefferson County Court)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville judge has been reprimanded for playing a joke on an attorney in January.

Judge Jennifer H. Leibson had Scott Barton removed from her courtroom on January 19 and told him he was being held in contempt for adding 37 cases to her docket despite a "no add-on" order for the day.

In courtroom video, Leibson is heard saying, "We're just kidding, but he doesn't know it."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens steps down

+ Look for Connie Leonard in Today's Woman magazine

+ Rodents take over Spalding University ... in a good way

Leibson reported the incident to the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission herself in February. She said Barton was held over by security for about five minutes.

The commission determined Judge Leibson violated the Code of Judicial Conduct. They issued a public reprimand, but pointed out that she self-reported the incident and fully cooperated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.