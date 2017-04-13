KSP arrests former Crittenden-Livingston County Water District employee for theft

A Marion, Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say she stole money as an employee for a local water district.

Kentucky State Police arrested Kimberly Giltz-Black, 53, of Marion, on Thursday on a felony theft charge.

The arrest resulted from an investigation into a reported theft from the Crittenden-Livingston County Water District.

Police say the investigation showed that Giltz-Black, a former employee, had stolen nearly $9,700 by manipulating customer payments.

All stolen funds have been accounted for and the majority of the stolen money has been recovered. The investigation has also shown no customer accounts have been adversely affected by this theft.

Giltz-Black was charged with theft by unlawful taking, over $500 but less than $10,000 and was lodged in the McCracken County Detention Center.

KSP was assisted during the investigation by the Crittenden-Livingston County Water District.

