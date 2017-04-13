Police searching for suspect who fought with clerk at Wilder UDF

Police in Wilder need your help to catch a man who fought with and threw items at a Wilder UDF clerk.

According to police, the clerk was busy with other customers, when a man, who was outside trying to pump gas came through the door with a child pretty irate.

In the surveillance video, you can see the man begin to yell at the clerk as others watched. The man then pushed the cash register and other merchandise over the counter.

As he was doing that, the child who came in with him took off out the door.



The suspect did pay the clerk for gas, according to police.

Police said he left in a silver or white vehicle, believed to be a Buick Lesabre, after pumping his gas.



The clerk was not harmed and police are waiting on UDF to get back to them to figure out damages.



If you have any information about who the man is in the video, call them at 859-581-8863



