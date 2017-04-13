Person shot, killed in Lake Dreamland

A person was shot to death on Wilmouth Ave. (Source: Daniel Paxton/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Lake Dreamland neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Wilmouth Avenue at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

They found one person who had been shot.

The victim's name and condition are not being released at this time.

