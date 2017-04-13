Flower shop owner stabbed during robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are looking for the man who robbed a flower market and stabbed one of the owners.

The robbery happened at about 5 p.m. on Thursday at Tommy's Place Fruit and Flower Market on Taylor Boulevard.

The suspect got an undetermined amount of cash before stabbing the man and running away.

The owner was taken to the hospital; he is expected to recover.

Three other employees who were inside the market during the robbery weren't hurt.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 30s. Anyone with information about the crime should call 574-LMPD.

