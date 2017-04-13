The Latest: Police study letter threatening Easter attack

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on the manhunt for a fugitive in Wisconsin (all times local):
10 p.m.
Authorities say they are investigating a letter purportedly sent by fugitive Joseph Jakubowski that threatens violence at Wisconsin churches on Easter Sunday.
Police in Waukesha County say the letter was sent through the U.S. Postal Service and mentions churches in the Sussex area, about 25 miles northwest of Milwaukee.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the letter is being analyzed and "its authenticity is in question."
A manhunt has been underway since police say Jakubowski robbed a gun store in Janesville, Wisconsin on April 4.
They have warned that the fugitive is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him.
___
6 p.m.
A fugitive accused of stealing numerous weapons from a Wisconsin gun store sent an anti-government manifesto to the White House that deemed the government a band of terrorists controlled by churches, saying "We need to spill their blood," a Milwaukee television station reported Thursday.
Joseph Allen Jakubowski has been the subject of an intense manhunt since the April 4 burglary at Armageddon Supplies near Janesville, a city about 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Police said video shows Jakubowski mailed a bulky envelope the same day, and his burned vehicle was found near the store, but that he hasn't been seen since.
WTMJ-TV posted 35 pages of handwritten documents to its website that it said were verified as Jakubowski's writings by an unidentified law enforcement official. Rock County Sheriff's Office Commander Troy Knudson said the writings appeared genuine.
___
Ehlke reported from Milwaukee.
