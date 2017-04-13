Man injured after car vs. motorcycle crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Paducah man who was on a motorcycle was injured after a crash involving a car.

On April 13, 2017 at 6:56 p.m., deputies received a call for an injury accident.

Investigation showed that Alonza Mason, 43, of Paducah, Ky., was traveling east on Benton Road, when he attempted to make a left turn into Huck’s parking lot.

Mason turned into the path of motorcyclist Donald Driver, 46, of Paducah, who was west bound on Benton Road.

Driver was unable to avoid the crash and struck Mason.

Upon colliding, Driver was ejected from the motorcycle, landing on the roadway.

Mercy EMS and Reidland Fire FD responded to the scene for medical assistance.

Driver was transported by Mercy to Baptist Health of Paducah for non-incapacitating injuries. Jason’s Collision and Towing assisted with clearing the scene.

