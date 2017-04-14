Latest Indiana sports

COLTS-HANKINS

Colts agree to terms with defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to contract terms with free-agent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound Hankins spent the last four seasons with the New York Giants. He's the biggest name the Colts have signed this offseason.

Last year, Hankins had 43 tackles, three sacks and eight tackles for loss while forcing one fumble. He has started 41 of 52 career games and has 140 career tackles and 10 sacks in the NFL.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has spent most of his time trying to fix a defense that hasn't finished in the top half of the NFL rankings during any of coach Chuck Pagano's five seasons.

COLTS-PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Colts open preseason against Lions in Saturday matinee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have announced they'll open their preseason schedule with an afternoon game Aug. 13 against Detroit. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The Colts will then visit Dallas on Aug. 19 and Pittsburgh on Aug. 26. Both are Saturday night games.

Indianapolis will close the preseason by hosting Cincinnati at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31. It's the 14th consecutive year that the Bengals and Colts have faced one another in the preseason finale.

The opponents and weeks were announced by the NFL last week.

Teams are still waiting to find out regular season schedules, which are traditionally announced by league officials in mid-April.

The Colts open offseason workouts next week.

INDIANA-ASSISTANTS

Indiana's Miller brings Dayton flavor to new coaching staff

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Archie Miller's new coaching staff at Indiana will have a distinctively Dayton flavor.

Miller has hired Bill Comar, the Flyers' former director of basketball operations, as assistant athletic director for basketball administration. Ben Sander, a former graduate assistant at Dayton, has been hired for a yet-to-be-announced administrative job.

Last week, Miller hired Tom Ostrom, James "Bruiser" Flint and Ed Schilling as assistant coaches.

Ostrom also worked for Miller at Dayton. Flint was previously the head coach at Drexel and UMass. Schilling comes from UCLA, where he spent the last four years as an assistant to coach Steve Alford. He had other stints as a head coach at Wright State and Indianapolis prep power Park Tudor.

Miller also will retain former Indiana player Derek Elston as director of basketball operations.

PURDUE-LUTZ HIRED

Purdue completes coaching staff by hiring assistant Lutz

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue coach Matt Painter has hired Steve Lutz to be his new assistant.

The 44-year-old Lutz spent the past seven seasons working on Creighton's staff. He replaces Jack Owens, who took the head coaching job at Miami (Ohio) on March 29.

Lutz worked with Creighton's post players and had a key role recruiting Justin Patton, last year's Big East freshman of the year. He also helped with the development of former All-American Doug McDermott.

Painter says he liked Lutz's "passion" and "energy."

Previously, Lutz worked as an assistant at SMU, Stephen F. Austin and Incarnate Word in Texas and Garden City Community College in Kansas.

Lutz graduated from Texas Lutheran after playing his first college season at Ranger Junior College in Texas.

PURDUE-STEFANOVIC SIGNS

Stefanovic becomes 5th recruit to join Boilermakers' class

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Indiana high school star Sasha Stefanovic has signed a national letter-of-intent to play at Purdue.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard averaged 20.0 points and 7.0 rebounds as a senior at Crown Point High School in the northwest corner of the state. He finished his career with a school record 1,385 points.

Stefanovic was a third-team all-state selection and already has been named to the Indiana All-Star team.

He joins a recruiting class that includes guard Nojel Eastern, center Matt Haarms and forwards Aaron Wheeler and Eden Ewing. The other four signed last fall. Haarms is already taking classes at Purdue.

Stefanovic's father, Lou, played at Illinois State and was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in the fifth round of the 1985 NBA draft.

BALL ST-SIGNINGS

Ball St. adds 2 players to incoming recruiting class

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Zach Gunn and Blake Huggins have signed national letters-of-intent with Ball State.

The 6-foot-6 Gunn played at nearby Hamilton Southeastern High School, where he averaged 21.1 points and 8.5 rebounds as a senior. He finished his career as the school's career leader in scoring with 1,600 points and rebounds with 791. Gunn was a second-team all-state selection and will play on the Indiana All-Stars.

Huggins averaged 15.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 points during his final season at Obion County Central in Troy, Tennessee. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound center also shot 60 percent from the field in 2016-17.

Gunn and Higgins join Minnesota high school star Ishmael El-Amin in this fall's recruiting class. El-Amin signed with Ball State in the fall.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.