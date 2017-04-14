2 dead in double shooting in Louisville's Southside neighborhood

The victims were the second and third homicide victims in less than five hours. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

The were found in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people were found dead early Friday morning after a double shooting in the Southside neighborhood.

The incident was reported about 3 a.m. in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue.

Police said the bodies were found in separate areas at that location.

No information has been released about the victims.

No one is in custody.

