Family: Woman was running for help when gunned down outside friend's apartment

The victims were the second and third homicide victims in less than five hours. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

The were found in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

Family members said Ricky Lee Jones was one of the people killed on Kingston Ave. (Source: Family Photo)

Delivia Carron was trying to run for help when she was gunned down outside an apartment on Kingston Ave., according to her mother. (Source: Family Photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people were found shot to death early Friday morning in the Southside neighborhood.

The incident was reported about 3 a.m. in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue.

When police arrived, they found one woman and one man dead. One of the victims was inside an apartment and the other was outside of another apartment.

Police said it seemed like one of the victims was in the process of getting away when they were shot and killed.

Rae Saunders told community activist Christopher 2X that her daughter, Delivia Carron, 20, was one of the people killed.

Carron's 6-month-old son was in the apartment when the shooting started, according to Saunders. Carron ran to an a friend's apartment for help but was shot multiple times before anyone answered the door, Saunders said.

"The mother and child were very much looking forward to spending their first Easter holiday weekend together, and the family was going to be together," 2X said. But now, this has turned into a nightmare for them."

Saunders was told the man who was also killed in the shooting was a friend of Carron's.

The man's aunt told WAVE 3 News his name was Ricky Lee Jones and he was 29 years old.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has not yet released the official identifications.

