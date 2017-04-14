Arrest made in woman's 'impulsive' shooting death

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Dale Road in the PRP area. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police described the shooting death of a woman early Friday morning in the Pleasure Ridge Park area as an "impulsive" homicide in which the suspect killed the victim shortly after meeting her.

Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit said the victim and suspect met at a shed behind a house in the 7000 block of Dale Road. The two had a casual conversation, watched videos and TV, and talked, and then for no apparent reason, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the woman.

>> MUGSHOTS: LMPD's Most Wanted Suspects

Jason Tomes, 38, was arrested and charged with murder, criminal mischief and possession of a handgun by a felon.

McKinley said following the shooting, Tomes kicked a hole in the wall, tore electronics off the wall and urinated on the floor of the shed.

The victim's name has not been released.

The homicide, which was reported about 3:30 a.m. Friday, was Louisville's fourth in less than six hours.

A few minutes before this shooting was reported, two people, a man and a woman in their 20s, were found shot to death in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue in Louisville's Southside neighborhood.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ 2 dead in double shooting in Southside neighborhood

+ Person shot, killed in Lake Dreamland

And man in his 30s was found dead in a car about 10:30 Thursday night in the Lake Dreamland neighborhood.

McKinley said no one has been arrested in either of the other two incidents.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.