Woman shot to death in Louisville's 4th homicide in less than 6 hours

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Louisville's fourth homicide in less than six hours.

The incident was reported about 3:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Dale Road.

No other information has been released.

About 15 minutes before this shooting was reported, two people were found shot to death in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue in Louisville's Southside neighborhood.

A man was found dead in a car about 10:30 Thursday night in the Lake Dreamland neighborhood.

This story will be updated.

