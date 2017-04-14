Remains, old gravesite found after logging in New Hampshire

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) - Police say they have found remains and a metal plate from a gravestone dated 1895 in Kingston, New Hampshire, after recent logging.
WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oeVqOm) Kingston police responded to the woods after hikers found what they believed to be a skull last weekend. The earth had been moved in the area to create logging roads.
Police say in addition to the skull, some hair with a hair clip was found, a lower jaw bone, ceramic denture plates and part of a spine. They also found a metal plate used on gravestones that indicated a 28-year-old woman had died in 1895, along with metal handles and hardware associated with old wooden caskets.
State Archaeologist Richard Boisvert is investigating the extent of the gravesite.
