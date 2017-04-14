3rd person arrested in murder of man found dead in creek

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A third person has been charged with murder in the death of a man whose body was found in a creek in southwestern Jefferson County.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2017 Roundup

According to an arrest slip, Michael Travis Schmidt, 21, and two other men assaulted the victim, Sean W. Shoemaker, also 21, and dumped him into a creek in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard causing his death. The incident happened on the afternoon of February 27.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ 2 men charged with murder after body found in creek

+ Body found in creek identified

+ Body found in Louisville creek

The other two suspects, LaQuan "Q" Owsley, 35, and Colton Bruce, 22, were arrested earlier this month.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.