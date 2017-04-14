Female kicker gets college football scholarship

Becca Longo has signed to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school. The 18-year-old is the first female football player to earn a scholarship to a school at the Division II level or higher. (Source: KTVK/KPHO; Adams State/CNN)

CHANDLER., AZ (KTVK/KPHO/CNN) - A teen has made history by signing a letter of intent to play football for a university in Colorado.

Becca Longo has signed to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school.

"I'm going to go in, I'm going to be ready to compete," Longo said. "I'm not one to back down to anybody."

The 18-year-old is the first female football player to earn a scholarship to a school at the Division II level or higher.

"She's got great mental toughness - she has to, if she's put herself in this position," said Timm Rosenbach, Adams State head football coach. "By having that mental toughness, she deserves an opportunity right there to compete."

Longo will be a kicker for the school. She will also play basketball at Adams State.

According to ESPN, about a dozen women are known to have played college football. None of them were under athletic scholarship.

