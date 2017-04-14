Benton, KY man arrested for threatening people with a knife

According to an arrest slip, Michael Travis Schmidt, 21, and two other men assaulted the victim, Sean W. Shoemaker, also 21, and dumped him into a creek in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard, causing his death.More >>
According to an arrest slip, Michael Travis Schmidt, 21, and two other men assaulted the victim, Sean W. Shoemaker, also 21, and dumped him into a creek in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard, causing his death.More >>
The incident was reported about 3:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Dale Road.More >>
The incident was reported about 3:45 a.m. in the 7000 block of Dale Road.More >>
The incident was reported about 3 a.m. in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue.More >>
The incident was reported about 3 a.m. in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue.More >>
The angle of the photo, your smile, even your clothes may impact that first impression.More >>
The angle of the photo, your smile, even your clothes may impact that first impression.More >>
Witnesses were called to the stand and were questioned by attorneys from both sides.More >>
Witnesses were called to the stand and were questioned by attorneys from both sides.More >>