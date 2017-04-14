Former UofL linebacker Abe Brown among 4 overnight homicide victims, Petrino confirms

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former University of Louisville linebacker Abe Brown was among four people shot to death in Louisville over a six-hour period between late Thursday night and early Friday morning, Cardinals head football coach Bobby Petrino confirmed during an afternoon news conference.

It is not yet clear whether Brown was killed in a homicide about 10:30 Thursday night in the 4100 block of Wilmoth Avenue or whether he was among the two victims of a deadly double shooting in the 100 block of East Kingston Avenue about 3 a.m. Friday.

Louisville Metro police have said a man died in each of the attacks. A woman also was killed in the double murder.

The fourth overnight homicide victim, police said, was a woman who was killed "impulsively" in the Pleasure Ridge Park area by a man she had just met earlier in the evening.

Brown played for the Cards from 2004 to 2006.

