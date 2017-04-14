'The Last Jedi' teaser: 'Time for the Jedi to end'

Rey is out of breath. We do not know why. (Source: Star Wars/YouTube)

(RNN) - A teaser for Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi was released online Friday.

The release coincides with the 40th anniversary convention, even though the actual 40th anniversary of the original movie is in May.

It's a teaser, so there's not much to go on, but it is two minutes long, so there's plenty of Star Wars-y goodness to enjoy.

It's The Last Jedi, but also "It's time for the Jedi to end." Confusing.

Rey apparently learns to use The Force and a lightsaber.

She also gasps for air.

Poe Dameron runs.

The Millennium Falcon flies and gets shot at.

There is an explosion.

And another explosion.

Just lots of explosions, actually.

And aircraft (spacecraft?) put on a show with red smoke.

There also appears to be a war in space. You know, among the stars.

The movie comes out Dec. 15, which is eight months, a few spoilers and far too many analysis pieces away.

