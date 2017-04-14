Man charged after allegedly selling drugs, trying to run over officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces a flurry of charges after police said he was caught selling drugs and tried to hit officers with his car.

LMPD arrested Darwin Gray on Thursday. Detectives said they caught him conducting a "hand to hand narcotics transaction."

Detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop with one officer in front and another behind Gray's vehicle at Preston Highway and Blue Lick Road. That's when

Gray put his car in reverse, struck a detective, and rammed a police vehicle, according to his arrest report.

Police said Gray threw his car in drive and drove at another detective who dove out of the way.

Gray then drove on to I-265, hitting another car along the way according to the police report. Police said Gray fled for more than 10 miles before bailing from his vehicle. Gray allegedly left the car running which caused it to hit another car. K-9s were called and Gray was found in the basement of an apartment complex's basement off 7th street and Kentucky.

Police said a plastic bag with methenamine and cash were found in Gray's car. Cash was also found on his person.

Gray has been charged with assault, traffic in controlled substance, wanton endangerment, two counts of fleeing or evading police, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain insurance, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding a stop sign.

