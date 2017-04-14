Ex-LMPD officer accused of sodomizing teens now works for city of Rolling Hills

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the two former LMPD officers charged with sexually abusing teenagers involved in the department's Youth Explorer Program is now working for the tiny city of Rolling Hills in eastern Jefferson County.

Mayor Philip Jaegar said Kenneth Betts serves Rolling Hills as a code enforcement officer. His job duties include helping residents stay in compliance with ordinances and issuing warnings and citations for things like parking violations, failure to mow and other issues for which actual police officers are not needed. The mayor said Betts uses his own vehicle and equipment on the job.

Jaeger was unsure how long Betts had been associated with the city of Rolling Hills. He said Betts' most recent contract was signed in May 2016.

The mayor said Betts' only need to interact with juveniles on the job would occur if Betts saw a juvenile littering, loitering or committing some other ordinance violation.

Jaeger said personnel matters are on the agenda for an executive session of the Rolling Hills City Council on Tuesday, but he said he could not comment on whether Betts' status as an employee of the city would be discussed.

Betts was indicted earlier this week on charges of first and third-degree sodomy. He resigned from the force in 2013 after allegations against him first surfaced.

Brandon Wood was indicted this week on seven counts of sex abuse. He was fired by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad shortly after the indictment was handed up.

