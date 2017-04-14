WANTED: Paducah man wanted in two cases

Police in Paducah are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted on multiple charges in two counties.

Chad Busby, 43, of Paducah is charged in McCracken County with parole violation, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to maintain insurance.

He's charged in Carlisle County with failing to appear in court on traffic violations.

Anyone with information about Busby’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.

