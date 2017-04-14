The Latest: Lawyer: Little money involved in sanctuary order

(AP Photo/Haven Daley). Protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge will hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with i...

(AP Photo/Haven Daley). Protesters hold up signs outside a courthouse where a federal judge will hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with i...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on lawsuits filed in California over federal funding to sanctuary cities. (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

An attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice says an executive order withholding funds from sanctuary cities applies to a small pot of grant money, not hundreds of millions of dollars as claimed in lawsuits in California.

Lawyer Chad Readler made the assertion Friday in federal court in cases filed by the city of San Francisco and Santa Clara County against the order issued by President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick in San Francisco heard arguments to decide whether to grant a request by the plaintiffs to block the order. He did not immediately issue a ruling.

John Keker, an attorney representing Santa Clara County, said the order refers to all federal funding and is a threat to local governments.

___

9 a.m.

About two dozen people protested outside San Francisco federal court Friday before a hearing on a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities.

Protesters from immigrants' rights organizations, community organizations, civil rights organizations and legal service providers from San Francisco and Santa Clara counties rallied in solidarity around efforts to block the executive order targeting so-called sanctuary cities.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick has scheduled a hearing on Friday.

Santa Clara County is also asking Orrick to block the president's order. The judge has asked the county to make its arguments at the same time as San Francisco.

The administration has not suspended any funding yet, but the two local governments say the order is making it difficult for them to plan their budgets.

____

2:25 a.m.

A federal judge in San Francisco will hear arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick has scheduled a hearing on Friday on San Francisco's request for a court order blocking the Trump administration from cutting off funds to any of the nation's so-called sanctuary cities.

Santa Clara County about 50 miles south of San Francisco is also asking Orrick to block the president's order. The judge has asked the county to make its arguments at the same time as San Francisco.

The administration has not suspended any funding yet, but the two local governments say the order is making it difficult for them to plan their budgets.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.