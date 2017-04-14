Dog saved from euthanization now a police K-9

Luke has made several drug busts since joining the force. (Source: KTVI via CNN)

BEL-RIDGE, MO (KTVI/CNN) - A young Lab was just days away from being euthanized at an animal shelter, but now he's a drug-detection expert.

"Luke" is the youngest member of the Bel-Ridge Police Department at a year and a half old, and perhaps the sweetest.

His handler, Joel Fields, said adding Luke to the force came at the right time.

"We haven't had a K-9 since the 1990s," Field said. He made seven drug busts in less than a month and a half working the road with me."

Drug busts have been happening on the city's main roads, and Luke has the nose to find them.

"The story on Luke is he came from a shelter in Austin, TX, and he was weeks away from being euthanized," Field said. "I saw potential in him, so they took him from the shelter, put him through a training program for narcotics and tracking, certified him."

Fields said Luke gets an extra bowl of dog food when he makes a successful drug bust.

