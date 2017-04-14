Police impersonator pulls over officer, needs real lawyer

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities say a man packing a blue light and a BB gun pulled over a non-descript car on Interstate 95, ready to play "traffic cop" again. Bad move: the driver he pulled over is a real police detective.
The police report shows 46-year-old Pacheco Bustamante was arrested Friday morning on a felony charge of impersonating a Florida police officer.
It says Bustamante was driving a Ford Crown Victoria similar to many police vehicles when he approached the detective's unmarked car and activated a siren. The detective pulled onto the highway shoulder, then arrested Bustamante when it became clear he's no officer.
The report says Bustamante told police he had done this before.
It wasn't immediately clear if Bustamante has found a real lawyer to represent him.
