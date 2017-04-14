Snyder northbound reopened after truck drops load, forces closure

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All of the Synder's northbound lanes are back open after an incident with a truck forced them closed Friday afternoon.

I-265 northbound at Shelbyville Road was closed after a truck dropped a large quantity of dirt onto the roadway.

MetroSafe said the incident happened at 2:29 Friday afternoon.

No word on what caused the truck to lose its load or when the roadway may be reopened.

