High winds down Silver Creek athletic pole, others may be removed

A mangled fence is the only evidence that's left after the 80-foot pole came crashing down during high winds. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - It only took a matter of seconds to bring an 80-foot athletic light pole down onto a football field.

Just to be on the safe side, West Clark Community Schools went ahead and roped off a 100-foot radius from all of the poles. The district is now waiting on a construction crew to bring them down next week.

At the back of the Silver Creek High School football field, a mangled fence is the only evidence that's left after the 80-foot pole came crashing down during high winds on April 5th.

"At the end of the day, no one got hurt," West Clark Assistant Superintendent Tom Brillhart said. "That's our biggest concern is safety for our students and our staff."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Bardstown mayor removed from office after misconduct finding

+ JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens steps down

+ Flower shop owner stabbed during robbery

Brillhart said the athletic light poles were first put up more than 35 years ago and as a precaution, the remaining 13 will be brought down. He said they are starting to deteriorate at the base, so the school reached out to neighbors behind the field.

"We want to make sure we are good stewards, so we knocked on all doors talked to anybody that was home and made them aware of the situation," Brillhart said.

One Silver Creek high school classroom, that's closest to one of the poles, was moved to another side of the building. The athletic teams are holding their practices at nearby high schools.

"We ended up having to cancel a couple of home baseball games and technically one middle school track event and one high school track event," Brillhart said.

Once the poles are down, they will be inspected.

"If the company comes in and says they aren't salvageable, then obviously we will have to replace them," Brillhart said.

Brillhart said they will dip into their emergency fund to cover the cost.

"The first event for football that we are going to need lights is in early to mid-August, so of course our game plan to have everything fully functional definitely by then," Brillhart said.

As for the six lights around the baseball field, those were already scheduled to be replaced. The poles have already been ordered and that should be complete in about and a half weeks.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.