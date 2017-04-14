Henderson man charged with trafficking meth - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Henderson man charged with trafficking meth

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man is in jail charged with trafficking meth.

Police arrested 36-year-old Joshua Bridwell in WalMart's parking lot last night.  

They say they found a backpack with digital scales and a clear bag of crystal meth inside.  

He was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail.

