Student becomes principal for the day at Meadowlands Elementary

There was a new principal at Meadowlands Elementary for Friday.

Alyssa Rhineburger didn't waste any time with her one day of power.

This Daviess County student reached her accelerated reader goals, which meant she got the official principal walkie talkie for the day.

She followed Principal Kevin Lowe greeting students, helping in the kitchen, delivering meals, and of course establishing a few laws: extra recess and no more tests for the day!

Alyssa said her awesome principal is what made her want to be principal for the day.

"He acts like it's fun and people act like it's fun so I just wanted to see what it was like for a day," she said.

Alyssa also welcomed students to school on Friday morning and had the opportunity to pull the fire alarm later in the day.

