Police block streets as EMS rushes sick child to hospital

Police blocked traffic for the ambulance, seen here turning from Taylorsville Road onto Breckenridge Lane, (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police provided an escort as a 4-year-old was rushed from a hotel to a St. Matthews hospital.

According to Mitchell Burmeister, the public information officer for Louisville Metro Emergency Services, Louisville Metro EMS was sent to the InTown Suites at 4604 Wattbourne Lane around 4 p.m. The hotel is near the intersection of Watterson Trail and Hurstbourne Parkway.

Officers from Louisville Metro, St. Matthews and Jeffersontown escorted the ambulance and blocked traffic to get the juvenile to Norton Women's & Children's Hospital on Dutchmans Lane.

Burmeister said the child had a pre-existing condition which caused the medical emergency.

