Former board member call search for new JCPS superintendent 'major task'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The search is on for new leadership in Jefferson County Public Schools.

Thursday night, school board members accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens. Former board members said the current group has a huge job ahead; a consultant will likely be hired, a committee of parents, teachers and administrators and other leaders will be assembled for the vetting process and reports back to them.

Former board member Carol Haddad said finding someone who can lead one of the largest urban-suburban districts in the country will be a challenge.

"I wish them well," Haddad said.

A former longtime board member, Haddad was part of choosing three JCPS Superintendents. She said finding someone who will work with the schools and the community is most important but, now with charter schools in the mix, experience with charters may also be something to consider. Haddad stated that the ever-changing education continues to make the process difficult.

"You think you're going one way and you turn around and KERA (the Kentucky Education Reform Act) has changed testing, it has changed four times," she said, "maybe even more and so, you get going in one direction and then you have to turn around and go in another direction."

"We were very much drawn to Dr. Hargens because of her experience in a large district," former board chair Debbie Wessland said.

Wessland said they also chose Hargens because her former North Carolina district had a complex student assignment plan similar to JCPS. She said right after Hargens arrived, she was in charge of implementing a new student assignment design that she was not part of. "She took that on and did a really good job with that, so that's one thing that stands out in my mind."

While the former board members won't say where they believe Hargens made mistakes, many in the community have criticized the outgoing superintendent on her reconfiguration of alternative schools, causing more discipline problems in JCPS.

Teachers have complained in recent years, that their time was spent dealing with problem students instead of teaching.

"We did get a lot of concern from teachers about the restructuring they did with Minor Daniels Academy both at Minor Daniels and a number of schools that were involved with that, so that was a pretty significant concern,"Jefferson County Teacher's Association President Brent McKim said.

McKim said the new board should look for an instructional leader who understands deeper, personalized learning who can collaborate with teachers and parents and re-build bridges.

