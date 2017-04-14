KY burns hemp with too much THC

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky agriculture officials have burned off a fraction of the state's hemp crop.

Hemp is grown legally in Kentucky and is used in various forms for medicinal purposes but when it crosses a certain threshold, it becomes a form of marijuana.

Officials said about 100 pounds was burned on Thursday. Agriculture leaders claim the crop has a higher THC level than legally allowed.

The grower, Lindsay Todd, who cultivated most of the hemp to be turned into medicine said her product is not psychoactive and that the 0.3 percent THC limit is an "unrealistic number."

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture released the following statement:

"Congress established a 0.3% THC threshold as the legal definition of industrial hemp. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has no choice but to uphold federal law. Unfortunately, a very small amount of hemp grown by a few of our program participants last year exceeded the THC limit. In this case, one test showed some THC levels were as high as four times the legal limit. In order to prevent that noncompliant material from entering the marketplace, and to ensure the continued success of the Industrial Hemp Research Pilot Program, the Department must enforce the law. The vast majority of program participants comply with federal law, and orders to destroy are routine for non-compliant hemp. We estimate that less than 1% of the hemp that grown in Kentucky last year will require destruction. Kentucky’s industrial hemp research pilot program continues to expand at a steady rate and other states look to Kentucky as a model to emulate. Interest in the program continues to grow across the Commonwealth. For 2017, the Department approved 209 grower applications who may cultivate up to 12,800 acres of industrial hemp, nearly triple the number of acres that were approved for the previous year. "

