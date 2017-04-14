KY burns hemp with too much THC

Thursday night, school board members accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens.More >>
LouVelo, a bike share program, will start this spring.
Hemp is grown legally in Kentucky and is used in various forms for medicinal purposes but when it crosses a certain threshold, it becomes a form of marijuana.
Louisville Metro EMS was sent to the InTown Suites at 4604 Wattbourne Lane around 4 p.m. about a 4-year-old child in distress.
A mangled fence is the only evidence that's left after the 80-foot pole came crashing down during high winds.
