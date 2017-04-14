Louisville unveils bike sharing program

LouVelo will begin with 300 bikes at 28 stations. (SOURCE: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With nine local businesses putting up money to help fund it, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer unveiled LouVelo, a bike share program to start this spring.

The city has contracted with CycleHop, the operator of municipal bike share programs throughout North America, to run the program.

LouVelo will begin with 300 bikes at 28 stations in downtown, Old Louisville, NuLu, near Waterfront Park, and points in between.

They hope to expand the program to the UofL's campus by fall and fan out into the Russell and Highlands neighborhoods.

