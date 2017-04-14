Owensboro pool may not open this summer

Something wild and crazy broke out at the University of Louisville Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, and I’m hoping it wasn’t a case of the “fake news” phenomenon that has become a matter of raging debate in recent months.More >>
Thursday night, school board members accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens.More >>
Former University of Louisville linebacker Abe Brown has been identified by Coach Bobby Petrino as one of four people shot to death in Louisville over a six-hour period between late Thursday night and early Friday morning.More >>
LouVelo, a bike share program, will start this spring.More >>
Hemp is grown legally in Kentucky and is used in various forms for medicinal purposes but when it crosses a certain threshold, it becomes a form of marijuana.More >>
