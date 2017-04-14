Owensboro pool may not open this summer

City officials unveiled its first proposal for the 2017-18 budget, which included increases and cuts.

One swimming location in Owensboro may make the list of cuts this summer, Cravens Pool. Owensboro Public Schools owns the land which the pool is on, but the city has managed the property making sure it's up and running every summer.

Superintendent for the school system, Dr. Nick Brake said the city asked the school system if it could operate the facility this year, but Dr. Brake says he met with his board and that's not something they are ready to do. He says the board does not feel the school is in the business of operating a recreational program, but they still want to work with the city parks department to see what they can do for the kids in that neighborhood.

He also says the school is looking at some reading and literacy programs for students in that area this summer.

"I think the message was very clear from our board that if we were going to spend $70,000- $80,000 a year on a summer program for our kids, it would be a little different than operating a summer swimming pool," Dr. Brake said. "That is really a responsibility of a parks and recreation department."

Dr. Brake also said the school system may explore if there is a legal way to transport the kids from this area over to Combest pool where they could swim and also benefit from the summer feeding program. Nothing is official yet. This was a recommendation in yesterday's budget presentation.

The city meets again on April 24, to discuss it further. We will bring you more information as we learn it.

