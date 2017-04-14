Daviess Co. H.S. student invention in the running for big award

Some Daviess County High School Students are in the running for a $100,000 scholarship through the Lt. Governor's Entrepreneurial Challenge.

These five young men believe they've solved an ongoing problem with school bus pick up times at the school and are ready to launch their new program. The idea started with a small mistake.

"I missed my bus. I missed my bus the first day of school. I missed my bus the second day of school, so on and so forth," student Seth Phillips said.

Seth knew there was a way he and the Student Technology Leadership Program team could change how they keep up with the crazy bus schedule. So they came up with Dolphin Logger. It's named this because it works like a dolphin's echolocation.

"As the bus drives by, it sends out a signal. This will pick it up and send it right back," said student Nick McDaniel showing how the program works, "and it will go through the database and be logged in,"

The boys have put a special tag that works like a chip in your credit card on each bus. They also installed a special antenna outside the school

"And as the bus comes through, this antenna would send an electromagnetic pulse to the tag," said student Elijah Eckstein.

The info from that tag goes to the database which can be accessed through an app or TV screens throughout the school

The boys plan to release those plans to students soon. Right now..their focus is on the competition.

"It's unbelievable to us I mean...we can't really describe it. It's just this sense of accomplishment," said student Seth Cooper

The team placed first in the STLP state championship and now are focused on The Lt. Gov. Entrepreneurial Challenge.

"Everyone knows college is expensive so that would take of a burden for all of us," Phillips said when asked what they plan to do if they win the money.

They say they are looking into trademarks and a patent. They hope this will one day turn into a business.

