Family disputes accusation after woman charged in death of infant son

A Hopkinsville mother is accused of manslaughter second degree in the death of her own infant son. Her family argues she's not responsible.

"I'm upset about the charges," said Lavenia Pollard, the mother of the woman charged. "The family's upset about the charges. Her lawyer's upset about the charges. People in the community are very upset about this because they know it's not true. There's no way it could be true."

Pollard said her daughter, Desiree Catlett, is pleading not guilty in an accusation she's responsible for her infant son's death.

"My grandson, Ja'Noah, was nine-months-old, and he passed away," Pollard said.

Pollard said her grandson was at a home on Evergreen Park Drive in Hopkinsville back in October.

"He was in the bathtub when he fell back in the water," she said.

Pollard said her grandson later stopped breathing, but she said the family never heard a determined cause of death. Late last month a warrant was signed by a judge for Catlett's arrest. Her charge is manslaughter second degree. Catlett was arrested while at her attorney Allison Mohon's office Thursday.

"To just decide to go pick Desiree up and say this is what we're going to charge you with, manslaughter, like you intentionally tried to harm your child, there's no way," Pollard said. "It's a very bogus charge."

Mohon said she's filing a discovery request to get information, claiming they don't know what's been uncovered that led to the charge. She said the family's also seeking a second autopsy.

"Yes, I hope they come to a conclusion on what happened to my grandson because we would like to know," Pollard said.

A Hopkinsville Police spokesperson told Channel 4 the charge came from an indictment through the Commonwealth Attorney's office. Representatives for that office were not reachable by news time Friday.

Pollard said she wants the case resolved so her daughter can be with her other young son.

"She lost one child, and now, you're basically taking her away from another one," she said.

Catlett is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Christian County Jail. Her attorney said she's filing a motion to reduce the bond.

