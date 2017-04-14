Utah judge at rape sentencing: Ex-Mormon bishop a 'good man'

(Utah County Sheriff's Office, via AP). This photo provided by the Utah County Sheriff's Office shows Keith Robert Vallejo. A judge in heavily Mormon Utah who was sentencing the former church bishop for rape called the defendant an "extraordinary, good...

By HALLIE GOLDENAssociated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) - A Utah judge is facing a deluge of complaints after calling a former Mormon bishop convicted of rape an "extraordinarily good man" who did something wrong, a judicial oversight organization said Friday.

The criticism began around the time Judge Thomas Low let Keith Robert Vallejo out of custody after a jury found him guilty of 10 counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of object rape, said Jennifer Yim, executive director of the Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission.

But Yim said most of the roughly 40 emails, six voicemails and some Facebook messages filed since late March came after Low sentenced Vallejo to up to life in prison and seemed to get emotional during the hearing.

"The court has no doubt that Mr. Vallejo is an extraordinarily good man," Low said during the sentencing. "The letters written on his behalf were extraordinarily moving. But great men sometimes do bad things."

Ryan McBride, the prosecutor on the case, said Low's comments were inappropriate and said it may have come in response to more than 50 character letters about Vallejo, most of them detailing the good things he has done. The defendant's brother spoke at the hearing and compared Vallejo to Jesus in making the argument that he was wrongly convicted, McBride said.

"I don't think it's wrong to acknowledge the good things that someone has done in their lives," the prosecutor said. "But I think whenever you do that in a case like this, you've also got to say, 'But it doesn't excuse what you've done.' "

Low declined comment through a court spokesman.

One of Vallejo's victims said during the hearing that Vallejo raped her and that it has ruined her life. She asked the judge to give Vallejo the maximum sentence.

"I maintain my innocence," Vallejo said during the hearing after a brief comment on how the justice system bullies people into confessing.

The ruling occurred in Provo, a Mormon stronghold that is home to Brigham Young University. Low attended the school, where almost all students are Mormon, but it is not clear whether he is a member of the faith.

There was no indication that the judge had any prior relationship with Vallejo, McBride said. Low would have to disclose something like that, he said.

In the faith, bishops are regular church members who lead their congregations for four to five years. The position is unpaid and part of the religion's lay clergy structure that makes it different from many other religions.

Low's comments also sparked outrage Friday from advocates for sexual assault victims.

"The signal that it sends to sexual violence survivors is that if you choose to disclose, that we're still going to treat your perpetrator as if they're a good person," Turner Bitton, executive director of the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

