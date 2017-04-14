Friend recalls legacy of slain former U of L linebacker

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former NFL player Brandon Johnson is still coming to grips with the death of his University of Louisville teammate, and friend, Abe Brown.

“Abe is like my little brother,” Johnson said. “He has grown to become family to me and he was the best man in my wedding.”

Brown’s death is a tragedy that's touched the entire Cards community.

“Our prayers and thoughts go out to him and his kids,” Coach Bobby Petrino said.

Police found Brown shot to death inside a car Thursday night on Wilmoth Avenue.

“It was very tough to hear,” Johnson said. “We just spoke maybe 48 hours before I heard the news.”

Brown and Johnson became close in college.

“Abe was the linebacker on the other side of me and we were a good pair,” Johnson said.

Football was Brown's passion. He went to the Atlanta Falcons training camp right after college. Although he didn't go on play professionally, he used his talent to impact youth.

Brown hosted football camps and training courses. His Family First Sports Academy was getting ready to kick off on April 29th.

“He was telling me about a lease he was getting ready to go into on a building to start Family First,” Johnson said. “To give kids something to do other than run the streets.”

Johnson hopes the camps can be picked back up, to continue Brown's legacy for his children.

“They're going to have to live a long time without their father,” Johnson said. “It's very, very sad.”

Police have not made any arrests in Brown’s case. Anyone with information should call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

