2 children transported to the hospital in Pendleton Co. accident

A car accident in Pendleton County sent two children to Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a vehicle overturned Friday evening.

Pendleton County dispatchers confirmed the accident happened along the 400 block of Hayes Station Road just outside of Falmouth.

Emergency response teams were called to the accident around 8 p.m.

Those in the vehicle left the scene of the crash because they went to a nearby home to get help.

Two children were flown to Children's Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

